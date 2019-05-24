Imagine honors middle, high school students SUN PHOTOS BY MONICA AMAYA 8 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYAImagine School-North Port senior Nicholas Reanuad reads his essay that won honorable mention at the national level for the Character Essay contest. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYAKatie Klein, Imagine School-North Port senior, is congratulated by school Principal John Halcomb for her "Excellence in Drawing" award. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYAImagine School-North Port student Kendall Surran won the Excellence in Spanish III award. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYABradley Eisenhauer received the Concert Band Award. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYAHaylee Vetter, a sixth-grader at Imagine School-North Port, was recognized for exceeding the expectations. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYAMark and Adrianna Al-Arnasi were recognized as scholar-athletes at a recent Imagine School-North Port event. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYAEmma Forcier received the Double Impact Award for keeping a 3.7 GPA while participating in two sports at Imagine School-North Port. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYAImagine School-North Port Stanley Oleckna received a cord for Drug Free Youth, National Honors Society and Honors Academy. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYAImagine School-North Port senior Ross Widener received cords for Hammerheads, GPA, Honors Academy, National Honors Society and Gardening Club. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYAImagine School-North Port junior Lily Hunt received the Award of Excellence in Spanish II. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save NORTH PORT - Middle and high school students at Imagine School-North Port were recently recognized in a special ceremony at the Shark Tank. School ended for all students on Friday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses Charlotte Sun 23170 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-1000 Website Find a local business NASCAR Standings Latest e-Edition North Port Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.