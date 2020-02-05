Three members of the Imagine School Lady Sharks basketball team signed to play ball with three colleges at a ceremony during the team's senior night celebration. Pictured from left, with head basketball coach Kevin Andrade, are Skyelar Woods, heading to Aurora University, Katie Klein, going to McDaniel College, and Arianna Andrade, signing with Hillsborough Community College. For more about Imagine School and its scholastic and athletic programs, visit imagineschoolatnorthport.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.