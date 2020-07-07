A final walk through the halls

Seniors at Imagine School of North Port took a final walk through the halls of their school in late May, the day the charter school's fifth-graders had a drive-thru graduation ceremony.

NORTH PORT— Imagine School at North Port is the latest school to announce that its in-person graduation ceremony will be cancelled, as COVID-19 cases rise across the state. 

Principal John Halcomb released a statement on the school's Facebook page Tuesday morning. 

"This decision was not made lightly. We have been careful not to over-react to the cancellations of neighboring schools and counties, but this has become inevitable, due to the change in state guidelines and the health risks involved," he wrote.

Halcomb added that the graduation committee is working to develop an alternative celebration for the graduates.

At the end of May, seniors at Imagine North Port took a final walk through the hallways, after celebrating the elementary school graduates during a parade.

Both North Port and Venice High Schools graduation ceremonies, scheduled for July 16 have been cancelled. 

The Charlotte County School District announced Monday that their in-person graduations for Lemon Bay, Port Charlotte and Charlotte high schools, The Academy, Charlotte Harbor Center, and Charlotte Virtual, were cancelled as well, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

