The Imagine Lady Sharks hosted the Lemon Bay Lady Mantas for a "Pink Out" volleyball game in which money was raised for breast cancer awareness Thursday. The two local schools met for a freshman game, a junior varsity game and a varsity game. While the visiting team from Englewood won the freshman and JV games, the home team won the varsity game. 

