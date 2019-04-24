The Imagine School at North Port Elementary Campus, presented “The Lion King — Kids” on April 4 and April 5.
The play is the story of lion cub Simba a crown prince who is tricked by his treacherous Uncle Scar into thinking he caused his father’s death and flees into exile in despair, only to learn in adulthood his identity and his responsibilities.
