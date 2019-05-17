PUNTA GORDA — Imagine School-North Port bid farewell to its fifth graduating class on Thursday night.
Imagine's class of 2019 was made up for 56 students, including several who have been attending the school since their middle-school years.
One of those students was Ashton Bullard, who addressed his class on Thursday.
He told the Sun he was kind of nervous, but honored to speak at the ceremony, which was held at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center in Punta Gorda.
"It's cool," he said. "I hadn't been as involved."
Bullard was one of 12 students who received several local scholarships.
According to school counselor Misty Midgett, the school received more than $7,000 in local scholarships that were passed onto students.
Another student who received a scholarship was Mary Lawrence, senior class president for the class of 2019.
Lawrence had been attending Imagine since her sophomore year.
She said it was really nice after coming from a public school, saying she found that her classmates were very accepting and loving.
Imagine's class was close, with many students cheering and making jokes as classmates crossed the stage on Thursday.
"It was a long time coming ... really great to see our class come together and bond," Lawrence said.
Her mother, Jan, celebrated the school and everything that had been done for her daughter.
Jan said that Mary had been exposed to so much technology and flourished in the school's leadership academy.
"She's developed a lot of leadership skills," Jan said.
As for life after graduation, Jan's recommendation to her daughter is to always put God first.
"Continue to work hard and be loving, kind and forgiving," Jan said.
Parent Jamie Foster had a similar sentiment for her son Shawn Clugsten.
Foster said their experience with the school has been absolutely amazing. Seeing her oldest son graduate was also overwhelming.
She said the school gave him a lot of opportunities.
Her advice to Clugsten to was to stay out of trouble and keep pushing.
"Don't ever settle," she said.
Principal John Halcomb celebrated the achievements of the students during his speech.
Halcomb told the audience that the school had earned the distinction of being a national and state school of character.
"This was earned by our graduating class," Halcomb told the crowd.
Halcomb listed student's achievements, saying that 68 percent of the graduating class had been part of activities that had them going above and beyond.
"We're building a legacy," he said.
Following Halcomb, keynote speaker Dione Ramos addressed the class. Ramos graduated with the class of 2015, the first Imagine class to graduate.
Ramos told the Sun it was an honor and privilege to be back and have an opportunity to share his insights.
Ramos who is finishing a political science degree at the University of South Florida, is also the district secretary to state Rep. James Buchanan — Ramos is also part of the Army Reserves.
During Ramos' speech, he reminded students that it was okay to fail, but to continue to push forward. He added that students should continue to be true to themselves.
"Do not be afraid to change the world ahead," he told students.
Teacher Brian Phoebus also addressed the crowd and congratulated the students for their achievements.
"You did it and (I'm) proud of you," Phoebus said.
