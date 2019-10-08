Imagine School hosted its 2019 Home Coming Dance on Saturday at the school's gymnasium. Students enjoy music, dance, food, photo sets and soft drinks all in a tropical Hawaiian environment.

Members of Homecoming Court were seniors Katie Klein, Same Vale and Max Schroth, juniors Izzy Faulkner, Tee McDonald and Anastasia Morris, sophomores Teia Kitch, Shelby Laureno, Wyett Rightmire and Stacy Nelson, and freshmen Makayla Rassbach and Kamila Carrasquillo.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments