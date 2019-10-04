NORTH PORT — Homecoming week may be coming to a close at Imagine School at North Port, but there’s still a few major events left.
The school’s annual block party and homecoming dance will round out this week’s festivities on today. It will feature more than 20 vendors, six bounce houses, interactive games and a rock climbing wall. The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the school’s upper campus.
For those hoping to jump inside the bounces houses, wristbands will be sold before the event at the elementary and upper campuses.
Wristbands sell for $15 before the event, or $20 at the gate.
The homecoming dance will mark the end of a week full of spirited events. The luau-themed affair will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday in the school’s gymnasium.
