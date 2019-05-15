The Imagine School Class of 2019 had their Baccalaureate Service on May 8 at Deep Creek Community Church — North Port.
Students, parents and school faculty, along with church members attended the event.
Imagine School-North Port has its graduation ceremony Thursday night.
