The Sarasota County School District is informing high school families of the following resources and important information related to scholarships and college preparation.
Florida Virtual College Week
Florida Virtual College Week provides high school counselors, students and parents with a wide variety of live webinars that feature experts in college and university admissions, scholarships, financial aid and career planning.
The event speakers also represent a wide variety of institutions from the Florida College System, the State University System and the Florida Department of Education, according to a district news release.
The event takes place from Oct. 28-30. To register, visit the FloridaShines event page.
Federal Student Aid Application
The Federal Student Aid Application form for the 2020–21 school year is now available. Some states and schools have limited funds, therefore, students should not delay in filling out their application, the release said.
To begin the application, select the “START HERE” button on the FAFSA homepage or download the myStudentAid app, which is available on iOS and Android.
Florida Bright Future Scholarship
The Florida Bright Futures Scholarship Program establishes lottery-funded scholarships to reward Florida high school graduates for high academic achievement, the release said.
To apply for the scholarship, students must submit the Florida Financial Aid Application no later than Aug. 31, after high school graduation.
Visit the Office of Student Financial Assistance’s website to learn about eligibility requirements and to apply.
