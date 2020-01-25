SARASOTA — Florida Studio Theatre’s Winter Improv Season kicks off with “FST Improv Presents: When X Meets Y,” an improvised musical inspired by a location suggested by the audience and three random notes on the keyboard.
Following the six-week run of “When X Meets Y,” FST Improv presents: “Life’s a Beach” celebrates and lampoons what makes Sarasota unique—its plethora of roundabouts, influx of snowbirds and narrow escape from red tide.
On April 3, FST Improv members will go head-to-head in “FST Improv Presents: Tournament of Fools,” a one-night-only April Fools’ Day celebration. In this knockdown, drag-out comedy battle royale, favorite FST improvisers participate in a “survival of the fittest” competition of games, songs, and scenes.
Improv Season at a Glance
“When X Meets Y” – Every Friday and Saturday, Jan. 31 — Feb. 15
“Life’s a Beach: – Every Friday, March 6, April 17, and April 24, and every Saturday through April 11.
“Tournament of Fools” – April 3
Florida Studio Theatre has five venues, two on Palm Avenue, three on First Street in the Hegner Building at the corner of Coconut. For performances times and tickets, call the box office at 941-366-9000 or visit floridastudiotheatre.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.