A group of women, spearheaded by Linda Zick, got together at The Springs at South Biscayne on Wednesday to wrap almost 400 presents.
The presents will be distributed in the next few weeks in four different assisting facilities: The Springs at South Biscayne, Quality Health Care Center, North Port Pines and Gardens of North Port. Along with delivering presents, they will perform Christmas carols at the facilities.
