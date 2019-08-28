Staff Report
NORTH PORT — As the Ukrainian-American community of North Port — and the rest of Southwest Florida — celebrated the country’s 28th Independence Day, they raised its flag at North Port City Hall.
The event, held Friday, included Ukrainian-American veterans raising the American and Ukrainian flags with the national anthems of both countries sang by community members at the event.
The city of North Port has hosted the ceremony for years at City Hall as it recognizes Ukrainian Independence Day in late August. The events often include songs, speeches and ceremonial activities.
North Port Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell spoke, reading the city’s proclamation designating Aug. 24 as Ukrainian Independence Day in the city. Commissioner Jill Luke took part as well, wearing a blouse embroidered with Ukrainian designs.
According to Vira Bodnaruk with the Ukrainian American Organization of Southwest Florida, Lesia Popel thanked the North Port City Commission for its support for the Ukrainian-American community of North Port. Popel is president of the 56th branch of Ukrainian National Women’s League of America.
A brunch was held at St. Andrew’s Religious and Cultural Center — known as the Oseredok.
“The front law of Oseredok was decorated with small Ukrainian flags waving (in) the breeze, so one could not miss the entrance,” Bodnaruk wrote in a news release. “The tables were decorated with sunflowers and Ukrainian flags,” he wrote.
Ukrainian-American Club President Daria Tomashosky spoke at the Oseredok, along with further comments from Luke and McDowell.
