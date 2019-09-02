By TOM HARMENING
Staff Writer
PORT CHARLOTTE — You have health insurance, life insurance, auto and home insurance.
But what about ambulance insurance?
Eyeing rising costs for both ground and air ambulance services, a handful of companies are crisscrossing Sarasota and Charlotte counties telling seniors of the benefits of being insured in case they find themselves being transported to a hospital.
Medicare and supplemental insurance plans rarely cover the entire cost of an ambulance ride and Medicare often turns down covering trips.
That has given rise to the private ambulance insurance companies.
So, over meals and pizza, the companies promise to cover the full cost of ambulance services.
Air ambulances are covered by FAA rules that block states from setting rates. So horror stories are told of 35-mile helicopter rides costing $32,000, with little of that cost covered by insurance.
Recently, at a pizza reception and seminar in Port Charlotte, 24 gathered seniors were told the primary destroyer of IRA funds are unexpected medical expenses not covered by insurance
“$40,000 and $50,000 bills for air helicopter transfers are not uncommon,” Mary Plummer, a representative of MASA Medical Transport Solutions, told the audience. “There’s little control on charges and often insurance claims are denied.”
MASA, based in Texas, is the largest provider of medical transport insurance in the country. Under its plan, members submit the uncovered part of their ambulance charges and they are paid in full. It has been in business for 44 years.
Membership in that program runs $32.50 a month for a couple. Annual and lifetime enrollment terms are also available.
Other companies, such as AirMed, Air Ambulance Card and Medjet are also crisscrossing the area offering insurance plans. Most cater only to those over 50 years of age.
