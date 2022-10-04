NORTH PORT ESTATES - After seeing homes cut off to North Port due to flooding in North Port Estates, state Rep. James Buchanan said he'll do more to help local residents.

"I've been in contact with our counterparts on the other side of the state," Buchanan said. "We are bringing in food, blankets, water and other resources for families. We are establishing more access points for people in neighborhoods so they don't have to use too much gas to get the supplies they need."


