NORTH PORT — Authorities are investigating apparent vandals who used a vehicle to tear up a portion of a North Port golf course.
The incident took place either late Tuesday or early Wednesday during the overnight hours, according to a social media post from the North Port Police Department.
It is estimated that thousands of dollars in damage occurred to the grounds along one of the holes at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club.
While the department used “Caddyshack” quotes on its social media referencing “gophers — the little brown, furry rodents,” it also noted the cost in damage “is not very funny at all.”
Authorities said anyone with information should contact the department at 941-429-7300.
