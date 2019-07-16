Staff Report
SOUTH VENICE — A South Venice man is in jail after an investigation and subsequent interview with him ended with an admission to downloading and viewing thousands of photos of child pornography for years, authorities said.
Jeffrey Higel, 67, of the 300 block of Briarwood Road in South Venice, was arrested Saturday on 17 counts of possession of child pornography, according to Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office records.
The investigation continues, authorities said.
The probable cause affidavit states a detective received a tip in February through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of child pornography uploaded at the IP address located at Higel’s home, 321 Briarwood Road, in South Venice.
On Thursday, the detective and other digital forensic detectives met with Higel and had a search warrant executed.
“In a post-Miranda statement, Jeffrey admitted to using his laptop to search child pornography related titles,” the affidavit states. “(He) admitted in the last three to four years he viewed thousands of pictures consisting of child pornography and erotica.”
Along with the 17 photographs of child pornography, detectives located “1,171 images of non-illegal child erotica,” the report states.
He told authorities he is the sole user of the computer on which the child pornography was found, according to the report.
On official documents, his first name is spelled differently; both Jeffrey and Jeffery.
According to his arrest record, he is a self-employed horticulturist.
