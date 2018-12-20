NORTH PORT — Thanks to support from the North Port community, 45 kids received the chance to Shop with a Cop this holiday season.
The annual event brings together children and officers from North Port Police Department to shop for gifts. The kids receive $100 Walmart gift cards and can shop for themselves or even their family members.
Money for the event is collected from individual donations, but also from different foundations and businesses. Donations for this year came from the Shapiro Foundation, Walmart along with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
Along with the foundations, the police department also received donations from the North Port Senior Center and San Pedro Catholic Church.
Students for the project are identified by school counselors, according to North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor.
Taylor said they use the counselors since they know which students may be facing hardships. This year’s number was average for the department, though Taylor recalls a year where they had 75 students sign up for the program.
Sgt. Jason Selzer coordinates the efforts and said the department has done it for at least a decade. Selzer said the money for the project comes from across the community.
“We want the community to participate,” Selzer said.
Selzer added that they collect all year long, though this year the department didn’t need to fund raise thanks to the donations.
“(The) community took care of us,” Selzer said.
Along with the officers who help with the shopping, different departments in the city help wrap gifts along with members of the school district.
For parents like Rhonda Mason, the help from the department is a blessing, especially as a single mother.
“It’s a great experience,” she said.
Mason also called it exciting, especially for her son Alquavius, who has wanted to participate in Shop with a Cop.
“I think it’s very nice and a good opportunity for kids,” Mason said.
As for Selzer, he’s thankful for the support from the community to make the annual program happen.
“Thanks for supporting (your) community,” he said.
To donate to North Port Police Department for next year’s Shop with a Cop, call 941-429-7300.
