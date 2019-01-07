How often do alligators bite people? The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission keeps a record of unprovoked gator bites throughout the state of Florida. Unprovoked bites, according to FWC, are bites by wild alligators where a person was not handling or intentionally harassing the animal. FWC Public Information Officer Brian Norris explains that while gator attacks are not common, they do occur and residents should always be cautious near bodies of water. Since 1948, FWC has recorded a total of 410 unprovoked alligator bites, which includes major bites, death resulting from the encounter and minor bites. In 2018, there were a total of nine unprovoked bites by alligators across the state. Only one of those nine was fatal. A woman in Davie, Fla., was found dead in a lake after she was attacked by a gator while walking her dogs along the bank of a pond. In 2017, there were a total of 12 bites across the state; of those, one was fatal. The fatal bite occurred on the shores of Seven Seas Lagoon at the Walt Disney World resort. The bite at Walt Disney World prompted changes to guest areas near bodies of water. Charlotte County has not seen a fatal bite since 2005, when Kevin Murray, 44, of Port Charlotte was killed while swimming at night in a canal in Port Charlotte. Murray was attacked on July 15, 2015, and a 12-foot gator was removed and destroyed. In Sarasota Count,y the last fatal bite occurred in 2001 when Samuel Wetmore, 70, of Venice was killed near a pond near his home. According to FWC, Wetmore was found on May 1, 2001, and the county medical examiner determined that Wetmore died from multiple trauma and loss of blood. An 8-foot gator was removed and destroyed. — SOURCE: FWC

What if you see a snake? In a video from Sun cartoonist Ron Bates, Ontario resident Fred Schnittke is seen trying to remove a snake from the side of the road using a long stick-style gripper. The snake was an eastern diamondback rattlesnake, which is a venomous species found in all 67 counties in Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's website recommends, like with alligators, that residents and visitors maintain a distance. The website recommends it's better to stop and observe than to approach a snake or try to handle one. There are 44 snake species in Florida, and of those six are venomous. Those include the eastern diamondback rattlesnake, the cottonmouth or water moccasin, the southern copperhead, the timber rattlesnake and dusky pygmy rattlesnake. Copperheads and timber rattlesnakes are found only in north Florida. FWC recommends that residents and visitors should become familiar with the different types of snakes. Snakes can be found around Florida homes in piles of brush, in garages or in sheds. Residents and visitors should be cautious when cleaning up brush or when in sheds to not hurt themselves or the snake. Staying out of tall grass while hiking and keeping hands and feet out of areas you can't see will also prevent getting bitten by a snake. If you should find a snake in your home or in an area where pets and children frequent, call animal control or a licensed snake handler to remove the snake. — SOURCE: FWC

What if you see a coyote or bobcat? Florida has a wide variety of wildlife in its 67 counties and residents and visitors should be cautious when encountering animals in the wild. Residents and visitors should ensure that they keep trash cans locked to not entice animals, make sure they are not feeding or harassing wild animals or approaching animals. • Coyotes One animal that is found throughout Florida in rural, urban and suburban areas is the coyotes. Coyotes, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, are typically shy — but encounters with humans do occur. Coyotes have been known to attack small pets like cats and dogs, and residents and visitors should be cautious when walking pets. Never allow your animals outdoors unsupervised. While coyotes are common, they are shy and timid creatures that easily scare. If you should encounter a coyote while out, making loud noise or acting aggressively should deter the animal. If you see a coyote that may be approaching or chasing humans or attacking leashed pets, immediately report it to an FWC regional office. In Southwest Florida the regional office can be reached by calling 863-638-3200. The regional office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. • Bobcats While bobcats are not as spread out through the state, Southwest Florida does have bobcats. Bobcats have been spotted in the region, but are elusive and not seen often. FWC's website also mentions that it is not uncommon to see a bobcat during the day. Despite this, residents and visitors should still be cautious if they should encounter a bobcat. Bobcats, like coyotes, can be scared off by making loud noises, using air horns or acting aggressively. Humans should not approach bobcats and should leave them alone. * Both coyotes and bobcats can be hunted in Florida. For more information and rules on that visit: MyFWC.com/hunting/season-dates/ — SOURCE: FWC

What if you see a gator? The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recommends that residents and visitors be cautious when in and around bodies of fresh water. FWC has several tips on how to stay safe near water, and how to live with alligators. • Never feed alligators; it causes them to lose their natural fear and brings them closer to humans. • If you're bitten by an alligator, you should seek immediate medical attention, as alligator bites can become infected. If you're attacked by an alligator, FWC recommends fighting back and trying to hit the alligator to get free. Unless attacked by an alligator, do not hit, shoot or attempt to kill an alligator. • When fishing, dispose of fish chum or tackle in provided trash cans and not back into the water. While not an intentional feeding, it can still attract alligators in the same manner and cause them to lose their fear of humans. • Do not swim outside of posted swim areas, and if you are in a body of brackish or fresh water, remain alert. • Leave alligators alone. It is illegal in the state of Florida to feed, harass, kill or handle gators. To report a nuisance alligator, call the FWC nuisance alligator line at 866-392-4286.

ONLINE Watch a gator go after birds at yoursun.com

What if you see a panther? First of all, it's not very likely you will see one. Panthers are Florida's official state mammal and have been listed as a federally endangered species since 1967. Florida panther encounters are relatively rare, but they do occur, particularly in rural parts of Southwest Florida. FWC biologists estimate there are only 120 to 230 adult and yearling panthers living in Florida. In March of 2017, FWC said it documented panther kittens north of Caloosahatchee River. The kittens were presumed to be the offspring of the first wild female panther documented north of the river since 1973. In 2015, biologists collected a photo of what appeared to be a female panther in the FWC’s Babcock Ranch Preserve Wildlife Management Area in Charlotte County. “This is good news for Florida panther conservation,” said Kipp Frohlich, deputy director for the FWC’s Division of Habitat and Species Conservation, in a press release. “Until now, we only had evidence of panthers breeding south of the Caloosahatchee. These pictures of a female with kittens indicate there are now panthers breeding north of the river.” If you encounter a Florida panther: - Keep children within sight and close to you. - Give the panther space. Most Florida panthers will avoid a confrontation. Give them a way to escape. - Do not run. Stand and face the animal. Make eye contact. - Avoid crouching or bending over. Squatting or bending over makes you look smaller, resembling a prey-sized animal. - Make yourself appear larger, open your jacket, raise your arms, throw stones, branches, etc. without turning away. - If attacked, fight back "with whatever is at hand" (without turning your back). -SOURCE: FWC