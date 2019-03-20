SARASOTA — Sarasota County students have been let out for spring break, and district officials are encouraging them use this week to get their school-required vaccines.
According to a district news release, incoming kindergartners and seventh graders must receive vaccinations before starting their respective school years.
Graduating seniors should also consider getting their college entrance vaccinations during spring break as these can sometimes cost hundreds of dollars if received after graduation, the release said.
Students under age 19 are not charged for vaccines received at the Department of Health.
For more information, contact the Department of Health in Sarasota County at 941-861-2874 or visit www.sarasotahealth.org.
