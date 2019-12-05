NORTH PORT — An argument over a jacket led to a North Port man being jailed on charges he held a butcher knife to a woman’s stomach and fought officers who tried to subdue him.
Viktor Orekhov, 63, of the 2700 block of Pretzel Lane, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on an unidentified woman at the same address, and resisting officers with violence, according to a police report released Wednesday.
According to reports, the woman told officers that Orekhov came home from fishing Tuesday afternoon and began drinking. He then began lamenting because the woman had sent a jacket to his nephew in Spain. He claimed it was his favorite jacket and it was shipped without his permission.
Later Tuesday afternoon, he grabbed a six-inch Kumo butcher knife from a cutlery block in the kitchen and began waving it around in front of the woman’s face and chest while discussing the jacket. The woman left the house and called 911.
When officers arrived, they found Orekhov in an upstairs bedroom at the house. He refused an order to lie on the floor and began kicking his legs. The officers used a stun gun on the man, but he continued to resist, the report shows. They then used a taser on Orekhov after a five-to seven-minute struggle. At that point, he was taken into custody.
Orekhov was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Room facility in North Port and treated for injuries, then booked without bond in the Sarasota County Jail. His arraignment is set for Jan. 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.