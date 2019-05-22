NORTH PORT — Deven Jackson has been a big factor in the North Port Little League Tigers major division team’s success all season.
On Monday night, he saved the best for last as the Tigers defeated Roberts Insurance of Venice 3-0 for the Battle of the Border championship at Atwater Community Park.
Jackson showed his talents as a pitcher and batter. He went the distance, allowing just three hits and striking out 10 batters. He also belted an inside the park home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to give the Tigers the lead they never gave up.
To show how good his pitching was, Roberts Insurance had scored 45 runs in the three games they played in the tournament prior to the championship game.
“Deven’s fast ball was just dynamite tonight,” said Tigers manager Dave Santimauro. “It was awesome. This is a great win.”
“I just try to take one pitch at a time,” Jackson said. “We were confident coming into the game. This was our best win.”
The game was a pitching dual until the bottom of the fourth. Then Jackson slammed the ball into right field, over the right fielder’s glove. He raced around the bases and beat the throw back to the infield easily for the score.
The Tigers then scored another run in the inning on a dropped fly ball for a 2-0 lead. Roberts Insurance threatened to score in the top of the fifth inning with two runners on base and just one out. But Jackson struck a batter out to end the inning with the 2-0 Tigers lead.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Tigers scored their third run. Landon Wade belted a triple and then scored on a fielders choice.
Roberts Insurance got one baserunner in the top of the sixth inning, but Jackson got the final batter to ground out and the Tigers celebrated their win and the end to a great season.
They won the North Port Little League regular-season and playoffs championships. They finished with a 24-1 overall record.
Their pitching in the Battle of the Border tournament only allowed four runs in the tournament, three of them coming against their city rival Red Sox in a 4-3 win.
“This was a great season,” Santimauro said. “We kept it going and never quit.”
On Saturday, the Tigers blanked Moose Lodge of Venice 4-0 in the semifinals. Logan Cook was the winning pitcher, going 5 2/3 innings, striking out 12 and allowing just two hits. Wade pitched to one batter, striking him out to end the game.
The Tigers took advantage of several walks and Moose Lodge errors. Xavier Tyson had an important run-scoring single in the fifth inning for the Tigers.
Moose Lodge was the sixth seeded team in the tournament and had beaten third-seeded Lemon Bay Funeral Homes, the Englewood champions, 12-0, on Thursday evening.
The Rays lost to Roberts Insurance, 19-6, in the other semifinal game Saturday. The Rays had a 6-3 edge, but Roberts Insurance came storming back to take the victory. The Rays used three pitchers in the loss. Gerado Santana was the starter.
“At the start of the season, my goal was to build for next year,” said Rays manager Matt Valentine. “We lose six players but have six back plus probably some promising players from the minor division. ...We just made too many mistakes today.”
\Now the District 16 all-star tournament awaits. The players will be announced June 1 for the 11-12, 11-year old and 9-10 divisions. The managers and coaches will be announced shortly before then.
