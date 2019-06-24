By TOM HARMENING
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — The Braves may have made a big splash while setting up in town, but apparently the jays have also moved in.
Surveys by birders have found at least two sets of endangered scrub jays setting up nests in North Port.
Now the North Port City Commission is being asked to help them out by protecting the nesting areas.
Scrub jays have been spotted north of Price Boulevard near Ponce de Leon Boulevard and along Constitution Drive adjacent to Myakkahatchee Creek and Greenway.
Officials with Sarasota County’s Environmentally Sensitive Lands Protection Program are asking the commission to publicly support setting aside the land — which is mostly undeveloped — for present and future scrub jay habitat.
The scrub jay is the only jay native to Florida and is on the Federal Endangered Species List.
An estimated 89 percent of the jays’ habitat in the state has been destroyed. Scrub jays form family groups consisting of a breeding pair and up to six nonbreeding birds.
The City Commission will also consider the expansion of the Aldi grocery along Tamiami Trail. The store wants to expand by 2,107 square feet to bring the grocery to 19,125 square feet.
The expansion would eliminate parking spaces and violate current setbacks in place. City planning staff has recommended the commission approve the expansion.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Meetings of the North Port City Commission can be viewed online at cityofnorthport.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx or on YouTube under “City of North Port.”
