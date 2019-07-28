STAFF REPORT
NORTH PORT — The State College of Florida announced the Jelks Family Foundation has donated to support environmental education at the SCF-Venice campus off U.S. 41 in North Port.
SCF has received a $5,000 donation, which will go to support the environmental education nature trail. The trail was established as part of the college’s wildlife corridor in 2012, according to a release by the college.
The wildlife corridor and trail has been expanded since 2012 and annual improvements made, which has led to establishing a food forest.
The food forest was added in 2018, according to SCF.
The forest is occupied by native plants which are edible and support wildlife. The grant for the forest was written by SCF faculty members Woody McCree and Andrew Swanson.
The grant will assist with the continued expansion and diversification of the tail’s ecosystem.
According to SCF, the project has been spearheaded by SCF’s Green Team, which is made up of students and faculty.
