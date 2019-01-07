With Alexa Lowrey as guest vocalist, the North Port Symphony presented its 2018 holiday concert, “Jingle All the Way” recently at the North Port Performing Arts Center.
They performed music for the season, including “Jingle Bells Forever,” “Silent Night,” “Christmas Memories” and more.
