WEST VILLAGES — They’re waiting for the grand opening of Bocca Lupo Coal Fired Pizza, right in their midst at West Villages Marketplace. Meanwhile, West Villages residents will want to know the next-closest independent eateries on their restaurants-near-me radar.
Watch the Sun in coming weeks for two more West Villages “nearest eats.”
• • •
Local Realtor/rock musician Mary Jo “Jo Jo” Pribe was ahead of the game when she launched Jo Jo’s Stadium Café & Pub well before CoolToday Park threw out its first ball.
Last June 1, she opened the eponymous Jo Jo’s Stadium Café & Pub — a baseball-themed bar and grill — in the Braves’ new backyard, 1.3 miles from their stadium.
When cleanup of the former Tarzan’s Jungle Bar turned up a baseball in the underbrush, a tomahawk on the wall and a native spear suspended on the ceiling, it clinched the deal. It seemed fated that the place should honor the Braves.
Now the red-white-and-blue tiki bar sports ballpark décor that’s as visible from both sides of U.S. 41 as Tarzan’s plaster elephant and giraffe once were.
The outfield-green parking lot is painted with a giant ball and bats that draw the eye straight to the café. Inside, thrift-shop finds, from a wall crank phone to a wooden Indian brave, brighten the wood-paneled interior with quirky personal touches.
To one side of the bar — a pool table and glowing neon jukebox. To the other—a comfortable lounge intended for live music from rock bands like Pribe’s own Gypsy Soul.
A commercial/residential Realtor for 37 years, Pribe is no stranger to the thatched roadside shack that recently attracted bikers to an Old Florida road-food landmark.
Since 1976 her parents, Jim and Jane, owned the 6.5-acre property that embraces the corner of River Road. Jim, who was a U.S. Marshal, bodyguard to President Harry S. Truman and a Korean War veteran, retired as North Port deputy chief of police several years ago.
Mary Jo now manages the Meadows RV Park property for her parents; ran Jo Jo’s Restaurant there in the 1980s, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner; and has worked in the hospitality business for many years.
Last year she came home to relaunch a bar and grill in a space grandfathered for just that purpose.
Although the place alarmed regulars by closing down for two slow months this summer, it’s open for seasonal business again.
“It’s not mainly a biker bar anymore. Everyone’s welcome,” Mary Jo explained.
The ball-game theme runs through the menu’s “First Inning” munchies and first-, second- and third-base “Second Inning” burgers, sandwiches, tacos, burritos and quesadillas, wings, beer-battered haddock and chips, and a signature Loaded Nacho platter. Family-friendly “Bat Boy” kids’ meals include PB&J, grilled cheese, sliders and nuggets. Salads and plant-based burgers are planned.
A&F Shuttle Transportation has teamed up with Jo Jo’s for a round-trip transportation package to CoolToday Park for games and events. The price includes parking for one vehicle at the café, one free beer and free hors d’oeuvres for all passengers. Reservations 24 hours in advance are $30 per vehicle and $35 per vehicle on the same day. Call A&F Shuttle at 941-662-6409 for more information.
Jo Jo’s Stadium Café & Pub ($), 941-888-5834, 9071 Tamiami Trail, South Venice, is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, serving wine and beer. Mary Jo’s band, Gypsy Soul, plays every Friday and Saturday night. Starting in mid-October, they’ll be open Saturday and Sunday for breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Look for open mic at 6 p.m. on Thursdays at and karaoke at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
