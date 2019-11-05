VENICE — A 12th Judicial Circuit judge has ruled that two amendments to the Sarasota County Charter approved by voters a year ago are invalid and cannot be enforced.
The county attorney’s office presented copies of Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll’s opinion to the Sarasota County Commission during its meeting Tuesday in Venice.
The first of the two amendments required commissioners to rescind their May 2016 vacation of a portion of Beach Road on Siesta Key and reacquire the vacated roadway. The second amendment prohibited the county from selling any parks, preserves, beach and water access and waterfront vistas.
Finding the amendments unconstitutional, Carroll wrote, “These Charter sections are hopelessly inconsistent with Florida law; they both cannot survive. Florida’s Constitution directs in this situation that Florida law is supreme and the Charter provision must yield.”
Central to Carroll’s ruling was a finding that in enacting the charter, the county’s voters did not reserve to themselves legislative or executive powers. Instead, these powers remain with the county commission, and the two charter amendments attempted to usurp the authority granted to commissioners by the charter.
With that established, Carroll went on to discuss the five Florida statutes cited by county attorneys they claimed the amendments violated. Carroll ultimately agreed with the county’s attorneys finding the amendments did, in fact, violate three of the statutes, leading to his ruling that the amendments were unconstitutional.
Passed overwhelmingly by Sarasota County voters at the November 2018 general election, the two charter amendments were resident-initiated petitions driven by Siesta Key resident Mike Consentino and his nonprofit organization Reopen Beach Road.
Angered by the commissioners’ vacation of a portion of the road in May 2016, Consentino has attempted through several means, including litigation, to undo that decision.
“The people lost, again,” Consentino wrote in a statement to the media. He did not explicitly rule out an appeal of Carroll’s ruling.
Commissioners, who had authorized the legal challenge to the amendment earlier this year, did not comment on the victory during their meeting, although Commission Chairman Charles Hines did say to the county attorney, “Good legal work there.”
