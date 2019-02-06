Greetings from Holiday Park.
Just Us Girls held its meeting in the main hall with a full house. The meeting was opened by President Joan Rivard. Nominations were taken for secretary was Liz LaMaster. Nominations for the office of vice president were Jan Ivison, Jackie Mitchell and Lois Langtry.
The vote for these two offices will be at a later meeting.
Two new members were introduced and welcomed to the club. The Sunshine Girls, Connie Prendergast and Vera Colin announced the winners of the raffle. After the meeting they played a game of bingo.
Just Us Girls will be celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. A charter meeting was held on Jan. 28, 1999, co-chaired by Marie Doran and Joan Emanuele. This is a social club for the ladies in our park.
Bus trips and luncheons are planned for our members from October to April by the officers and the activities committee. They had a pajama party in January with movies and pizza. It was great fun.
Future trips include Broadway Palm in Fort Myers, a boat cruise on the Anna Marie Princess in Bradenton, gambling at the Immokalee Casino and its annual spring luncheon at Heron Creek in North Port.
Just Us Girls is open to all ladies of Holiday Park.
This is just one of the many activities in our park for all our residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.