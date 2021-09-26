K-9 units assist in search for Brian Laundrie

NORTH PORT — K-9 units and their handlers have been called in to help search for Brian Laundrie who has a warrant for his arrest and is a person of interest in the homicide of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.
The dogs come from law enforcement departments and from volunteer groups; the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has sent in one of its K-9 teams to assist.
“We have one K-9 specifically for search and rescue which is Copper,” said Claudette Smith, public information officer for Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Copper’s handler is Deputy First Class Steven Sella.
Brian Laundrie’s family turned over some of his clothing so the dogs could pick up his scent. The family told authorities Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, which connects to the much larger T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve in Sarasota County.
So far, authorities have not said if they’ve found anything of substance in the more than week-long search in the more than 24,000 acres being checked.
Sarasota K9 Search and Rescue, a nonprofit, all-volunteer search and rescue organization founded in 1966, is also assisting.
Sheila Sullivan, who heads the Sarasota organization, was in the middle of a search and said she couldn’t comment “on an ongoing investigation.”
Dorn “DJ” Beddow, who is not involved in the search, praised Sullivan and her team.
Beddow is director of the Southwest Florida K-9 Search Unit in Fort Myers, an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization founded in 1994.
Volunteers who work in search and rescue spend thousands of dollars on their dogs, both for training leading to certification, plus other expenses such as equipment, food and other needs.
Dogs are trained in different disciplines — either to find human remains or a live person.
“The specialty I teach is Scent Specific ExacTrak,” Beddow said. “This is teaching a K-9 to track one person specifically no matter how many other human odors are present, no matter the environmental contaminants and no matter the weather and timeline conditions.”
She said searchers introduce a scent article to the K-9.
“This is something that holds the odor of the person we are trying to find, something with only that person’s odor,” she said. “The K-9 is trained to negate all others in the search for the find and reward at the end.”
Scent articles are very important in live find scent-specific canines, she said.
“You don’t want a contaminated scent article and end up tracking the wrong person.”
The article chosen should be something only the missing person touched. Typically, a sterile gauze pad is used to place the item in a mylar or sealed bag to hold the human’s scent.
“We don’t want to end up tracking the family member who was out in the woods for three days looking for their missing loved one, so an uncontaminated scent article is a priority,” Beddow said.
She said these K-9s “are not only trained to find shedding skin rafts and odors of a human, but are also trained to find the crushed vegetation and earth/dirt difference in the footstep of that specific human odor. This keeps them closer to the actual track.”
There are other training methods used in scent tracking. One teaches the K-9 to track a human’s odor on the wind.
The K-9s are also used to find human remains, which requires another type of training, Beddow explained.
“A Human Remains Detection K-9 is referred to as a HRD dog or a Cadaver Detection K-9. They are trained to find various levels of human decomposition and remains,” she said.
Much of the current search area is under water because of recent rain.
Human search teams have said the terrain is rough because of conditions at the reserve.
But K-9 dogs are trained to search under these conditions as well, Beddow said.
Water HRD/Cadaver K-9s are “trained to also find the various levels of human decomposition but typically work the shoreline or water,” she said.
Some are trained off a boat in a large water source where decomposition oils and odorants float to the surface, she added.
The canine “works the scent cone into the area in which divers can be placed for a recover,” she said.
Dog breeds
Beddow said for search and rescue for live finds, bloodhounds are usually used.
“I just got home from teaching the scent specific training up in Tallahassee at a seminar with over 30 bloodhounds in attendance, and that’s always an experience,” she said.
But it’s not an only-bloodhound gig.
“All breeds can do any of these jobs,” she said.
She said some may be genetically predisposed to scent work. Things like the heavy skin, folds and olfactory of the bloodhound, for instance, are advantages, but “this does not eliminate even a mixed breed from doing any of these if they have the will, want and proper training along with the physical ability.”
Although there is no specific breed or size of dog that can be SAR trained, “generally a medium to large size dog with hunting or herding instincts is best suited for this work,” according to the Southwest Florida K-9 Search Unit website.
Dogs eligible for training must be healthy and extremely active, as search dogs endure strenuous work and enjoy the jobs they do. Also, search dogs “must love people and have a good bond with the handler. These are family dogs that are owned and live with their human partner.”
Keeping K-9s healthy
Beddow emphasized that, while her organization is not involved in the Carlton search mission, there are strict national testing standards, bylaws and operating guidelines.
“We have a vet tech on hand with us, K-9 first aid gear, handlers’ first aid gear and strict rules and training.”
They train for wilderness first aid, navigation and environmental hazards.
“We monitor our K-9s’ heat and stop and cool constantly,” she said. “We are all trained in prevention of injury, accidents, overheating, stomach bloat, etc.”
ATVs and transport equipment are used, and prior to a search operation, vet offices having antivenom are identified and placed on call in the event of a K-9 or handler gets bitten by a snake, Beddow said.
“We have foot coverings (little booties) for our K-9s if needed, plus GPS collars and locators, vest and harness for safety and identification,” she said.
She noted some units are safer with nothing attached, depending on their work.
“Our K-9s are our family, and I have yet to meet a handler in SAR or worked with one that didn’t put that dog above the mission when it comes to safety,” she said.
