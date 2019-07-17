suspect

The suspect fled Chick-fil-A on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, after displaying a silver handgun to employees.

PORT CHARLOTTE — Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $3,000 for anyone with information on a robbery at Chick-fil-A in Murdock late Tuesday night.

The robbery occurred just after 10 p.m. A suspect entered the store and demanded money, displaying a silver handgun at employees.

He left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

One employee was crying on the phone with dispatch as deputies arrived. Cops verified there were no injuries and checked the building was safe before beginning to investigate.

Surveillance video showed the suspect was wearing a blue hoodie, white face mask, white ball cap with a blue bill, black sweat pants with white stripes on both legs, and black shoes.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 941-639-2101 with any information in the case.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com^p

