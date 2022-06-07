NORTH PORT — A team of American volunteers report seeing piles of pet carcasses in the roads of Ukrainian villages.
They say it’s done by Russian soldiers to demoralize families left behind following the invasion of Ukraine.
These are some unthinkable sights the K9 Global Rescue, a nonprofit group, sees while traveling to war-torn villages to rescue and reunite pets with their Ukrainian owners.
In 2017, Jon Barocas, of Colorado, and P.J. Johnson, of North Port, created K9 Global Rescue. They gathered former combat veterans, paratroopers and medics who cooperate with rescue organizations, government agencies and disaster relief agencies worldwide to help dogs and other animals.
The team helps rescue animals in heavily damaged towns after hurricanes, tornadoes and other disasters. They also rescued dogs throughout Asia, concentrating efforts in the dog-meat trade.
Now the team’s focus is traveling to hard-to-reach Ukraine villages around Kyiv, Bucha, Irpin and Kharkiv. The team is on its third mission in seven weeks. They leave again Tuesday.
During a recent mission, the team bought a 15-passenger van and delivered supplies, food for humans, dogs and cats, pet and veterinarian supplies to refugees in active combat areas, and combat medical kits to the Ukrainian Army in Kharkiv.
“We will continue to extract humans and animals to safe locations,” Johnson said. “Unfortunately, the war happened. Now we can come in and bring our skills and make difference as boots on the ground doing technical extractions.”
He said Russian soldiers ignore humanitarian efforts in dangerous areas.
“They don’t care if you are a refugee or a rescuer,” Johnson said. “They just fire toward you. Whatever they hit just happens to be collateral damage.”
While turning three trapped pigs loose, the team realized they were being monitored by Russian soldiers who fired into the trees nearby in woods ahead of the volunteers. They continued their efforts, rescuing a husky.
They reunited a dog and her six pups with their owner.
Many refugees said they were threatened by Russian soldiers for trying to save pets. The team saw hundreds of slaughtered animals and some of their owners. They learned pets were killed in front of their owners. Soldiers dragged the animals in the streets to “break the human spirit.”
A refugee led the team to a dog that was shot in the butt “just for fun,” by a soldier, Johnson said.
“One woman we helped said she stayed when the Russians came because she couldn’t leave the animals her neighbors left behind to die,” he said. “She killed her chickens so the pets would have something to eat. We gave her all the pet food and supplies we had on us. She said she was threatened by the Russian soldiers who were now living across the street. She embodies the human spirit of the Ukraine people.”
One the first mission, the team met refugees sheltered in train stations and delivered supplies and pet food. They reunited pet owners with their animals.
“You can see it in their faces,” Johnson said. “When you rescue a pet, you are helping the human. When you rescue the human, you are helping the pet. It’s more than a humanitarian effort, the mission and belief is so strong inside of us. We come out of pocket for these supplies and don’t complain about it at all.”
K9 Global Rescue accepts donations. They say it all helps. They believe sharing the team’s Facebook videos even helps with awareness of their cause.
“What’s happening to the Ukraine population is something one can’t understand,” he said. “During the rescues, there was shelling the entire time. We knew we were in dangerous areas with Russian troops in the same villages. We have the skills and equipment to go in places where no one can get in to help. We get access granted from the military. We wear Level 5 body armor.”
No one from K9 Global Rescue is allowed to carry weapons into hot zones. As humanitarians, they cannot touch a weapon or they lose the Geneva Convention protection and are considered combatants.
“If I get shot in the chest, I better hope that my body armor is going to stop that round,” Johnson said. “We were 10 miles from the Russian border. We are dedication to help the people who are remaining behind. If they have pet food or supplies, it’s one less stressor on them. We have the ability to help, why we would not do it to make a difference, it’s called compassion.”
For more information, www.k9globalrescue.org.
