More than 6,000 pounds of trash was collected from Charlotte County waterways last year during the 2018 International Coastal Cleanup.
Ocean Conservancy and local affiliates plan the worldwide, single-day volunteer effort every year to remove trash from beaches, waterways, lakes, rivers and parks.
This year, Keep Charlotte Beautiful will be organizing two local cleanup efforts as part of the conservancy’s 34th ICC event − Saturday, Sept. 21 and Saturday, Sept. 28 for Englewood Beach.
More volunteers are welcomed.
“Since the inception of Keep America Beautiful,” said Rhonda Harvey, KCB executive director, “the culture has changed and it has become more and more socially unacceptable to litter. We are surrounded by people who care not only in the KAB or Keep Florida Beautiful networks but also in our community. Charlotte County has some amazing volunteers.”
Last year’s cleanup was rough.
“It was rough last year,” said Rhonda Harvey, KCB executive director. “Red tide really hurt many of our cleanups. People were not able to handle (it).”
In affiliation with Ocean Conservancy, KCB has been organizing the cleanup in the county every year since 2002, according to Harvey.
Last year, they had 535 volunteers.
The most littered item found...
Cigarette butts.
“When you join a cleanup, you are advancing one of the most immediate and impactful solutions to keeping trash out of the ocean,” wrote Harvey in an Aug. 8 press release. “Since the first, ICC over 30 years ago, more than 15 million volunteers have removed nearly 315 million pounds of trash from beaches and waterways worldwide.”
The cleanups also serve as an “audit of litter”
“It really raises awareness of what is being littered and where our problems really are,” Harvey said. “The Ocean Conservancy uses the data to help governments worldwide to change policies to lessen the impact of litter and ocean debris.”
Harvey has been with KCB since 2003. She started out as just another volunteer, then part-time employee in 2007, and now full-time since July 2015.
The cleanups can feel like an uphill battle.
“I believe it has (gotten better) over the years,” Harvey said. “With the heightened awareness about disposable plastics and our oceans’ plight, people are really trying to make more sustainable choices in their daily lives. The less we use, there will be less that could potentially become litter or ocean debris.”
Every year, millions of tons of trash − including an estimated 8 million metric tons of plastic waste − flow into the ocean, entangling wildlife, polluting beaches, and even infiltrating the food chain, according to the Ocean Conservancy website.
To get involved...
“There are a ton of cleanups with small groups all across the county,” Harvey said.
Here are some ways to get involved:
• The International Coastal Clean Up is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. In Englewood, the group meets at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood for supplies, and volunteers can choose their sites: Cedar Point Environmental Park, Oyster Creek Regional Park, or Buck Creek Park. Kayaks are welcome. This event is organized by the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center and is sponsored by Keep Charlotte Beautiful. To register or for further information, visit keepcharlottebeautiful.net or call 941-475-0769.
• Gasparilla Vacations is partnering with Keep Lee County Beautiful and The Ocean Conservancy to co-host a beach clean-up from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Fifth Street Beach, Boca Grande. Volunteers and sponsors are needed. Registered volunteers will receive a T-shirt and goody bag from local island businesses. Gloves and trash bags will be provided. Volunteers can sign up at signupgenius.com. For more information, email Rob Domke at 941-965-1426 or email rob@go2boca.com.
