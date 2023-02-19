NORTH PORT — Makaela Willis was a bit nervous at first while giving a speech before her peers.
The 16-year-old explained how in 2021, she applied to serve on the Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Student Advisory Council. She had to take a leadership course before being handpicked by then-superintendent Brennan Asplen.
During her service, she learned communication, problem solving, critical thinking and offered solutions to issues the student population deemed relevant.
She then explained how Hurricane Ian badly damaged North Port. She responded by volunteering with the World Central Kitchen and local nonprofits to hand out hundreds of meals. Days later, she linked with the Kiwanis Club of North Port, giving cleaning supplies, toiletries, clothing and food through the Sarasota County School Board donation drive and a grant from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
Willis said these were just some of the things she’s done to help her prepare as a young, community leader. The nursing student, who is dual enrolled in college courses, said she was ready to become the next lieutenant governor of Key Club.
Key Club is a student-led high school organization helping in the community as part of the Kiwanis family.
Students from Port Charlotte to Manatee County gathered at North Port High School recently to listen to Willis’ speech and do a joint service project at the Zone H Division 17 and 18 Spring Zone Rally. It was the first time the gathering was held at North Port High School. The zone includes Key Clubbers from schools in Sarasota, Charlotte, DeSoto and Manatee counties.
During the student election, after hearing Willis share examples of leadership readiness, one of her peers asked a more challenging question. She wanted to know what is one of Willis’ weaknesses.
“I tend to overthink some things,” she answered honestly. “I overcome it and find a solution.”
After she was elected into the new position in Division 18, Willis thanked everyone for their support.
Members shared local projects and learned how to improve on some activities. They worked together filling hygiene bags with Bombas socks, soap, toothbrushes, oversized bottles of shampoo — donated by the Englewood Rotary — and other products to help the homeless.
Port Charlotte High School students Angel Lord and Scarlet Acosta said they enjoy giving back to the community.
“We painted a house for Habitat for Humanity in Port Charlotte,” Lord said. “We got to meet the person who was moving into the house.”
The pair also helped with beach cleanups.
“If there’s one message we would tell the public is to keep cigarette butts off the beach,” Acosta said. “The sea turtles and birds don’t know that it’s not food and they eat it and it is toxic to them. We collected hundreds of cigarette butts off the beach.”
Key Clubbers are partnering with Gowns for Girls, an organization that gives dresses to girls in need so that they may attend their high school dance.
Volunteers are needed to help hang 1,500 gowns that will be given to students in Port Charlotte, North Port, Venice and Sarasota on March 10 and 11 at the Hampton Inn, 5664 Tuscola Blvd. in North Port for the prom and graduation.
Key Clubbers at North Port High School opened the Key Boutique for students. There are gowns, some suits, newer shoes and accessories. The Key Club is collecting costume jewelry, purses and shoes for the students for the prom. Donations are being accepted at the high school, 6400 W Price Blvd. in North Port during school hours. They will also be out collecting gowns, purses and jewelry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Project Linus gathering at the Hampton Inn.
For more information, call 941-237-7907.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.