Students from area schools load personal hygiene products into bags to help the homeless during the recent Key Club zone rally at North Port High School.

 SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

NORTH PORT — Makaela Willis was a bit nervous at first while giving a speech before her peers.


Port Charlotte High School Key Club

Students from Port Charlotte High School Key Club students help bag supplies for the homeless at the zone rally.
Gowns for Girls

Cymon Copley Pomerleau, the Key Club faculty advisor, shows off one of the gowns at the North Port High School Key Boutique. The Key Club is hosting a Gowns for Girls event for students in the region March 10-11 at the Hampton Inn. 

