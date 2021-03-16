NORTH PORT — Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll will hear arguments next week on a motion that could determine the fate of an effort by a group of Wellen Park residents to divorce the development from the city of North Port.
That hearing, scheduled for the afternoon of March 24, will center on one argument in a motion for summary judgement filed by David Smolker, the attorney for Mattamy Homes, Neal Communities and Wellen Park LLC (the developers) on Feb. 17.
The question before Carroll as raised by Smolker in his motion concerns acquiescence by the members of West Villagers for Responsible Government who are seeking to de-annex the land west of the Myakka River, including Wellen Park, from the city.
Smolker’s argument is simple, alleging that by buying or renting property within Wellen Park the residents have agreed to being included in the city and have accepted all the services provided by the city, a legal principle known as estoppel by acquiescence.
Smolker cites prior case law, including the Florida Supreme Court, that summary judgement is proper in a case such as this.
Attorney Luke Lirot on behalf of the West Villagers group has filed a motion to dismiss the developer’s third amended complaint that is the basis for Smolker’s summary judgement motion, arguing that it is intended to hinder the group’s participation in government.
Meanwhile, the city entered the fray on March 8, with a response to the third amended complaint filed by the developers.
That response, filed by attorney Nikki Day on behalf of the city, basically consisted of admissions and denials, admitting the existence of the lawsuit but denying all other allegations.
While Carroll will be pondering the arguments made during the hearing, de-annexation will be moving on another track within the city.
A report is due in April from Munilytics, a consultant in Fort Lauderdale hired by the city to study the feasibility of de-annexation.
With that report in hand, the city commission has set a special meeting on April 16 to discuss both the feasibility study and the de-annexation petition.
In 2003 North Port annexed what was then the Thomas Ranch, formerly the Taylor Ranch, into the city, and the state legislature enacted a bill creating a special district called the West Villages Improvement District, with the power to develop infrastructure such as roads and assess residents for those improvements.
Residents of Wellen Park are paying those assessments along with taxes to North Port.
Members of West Villagers for Responsible Government are seeking de-annexation questioning the value of the services they receive from the city and recent budget decisions by the city commission.
If they are successful in their effort, they would then fall under the jurisdiction of Sarasota County, with future development decisions coming to the county commission.
