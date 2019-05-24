Kids can be 'The Greatest Showman' SUN PHOTOS BY MONICA AMAYA 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYACallie Kreji takes center stage during the show for Accel Academy. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYARiley Clune smiles during the performance at Accel Academy recently. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYAEmme Avery participates in the "The Greatest Showman" event at Accel Academy. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYARashard McKnight bangs the sticks on the floor at a celebration of Accel Academy called "The Greatest Showman." SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYAEmma Fortich sings along with her classmates at Accel Academy recently. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYAGabriel Ibarra performs during the sticks portion of the show at Accel Academy. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYAMax Crowell has fun during the performance at Accel Academy and its "The Greatest Showman" performance. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save NORTH PORT - "The Greatest Showman" was the theme for the 2019 VPK Graduation ceremony at Accel Academy. Kids danced and sang to the music for their parents and family members. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses Charlotte Sun 23170 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-1000 Website Find a local business NASCAR Standings Latest e-Edition North Port Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
