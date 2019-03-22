NORTH PORT — A line of children marched along a trail that runs through the Garden of the Five Senses, some stopping to pick up sticks to drop into their small silver buckets, others stopping to pluck pine cones off the ground.
The sticks soon turned into carrots and pine cones became sweet potatoes. The children gathered around a large pot, plopping in their imaginary ingredients and stirring their stone soup.
The kids spent Wednesday morning at Tinkergarten, an early education class introducing children ages 18 months to 8 years to the outdoors.
Amber Arehart, Tinkergarten leader and mother of three young boys, decided to start a class in North Port after noting that the city had few opportunities for children to learn and play outdoors.
“I’m homeschooling and my boys learn by play, they learn by being outside,” Arehart said. “They don’t learn by sitting down and doing, and they love nature and I couldn’t find anything around here that was nature-based at all. It’s also to bring community here, which a lot of parents are really looking for.”
Brody Weller took pine cones, or sweet potatoes, out of his pot, adding water to his soup instead. The 4-year-old came to the park accompanied by his great-grandmother Mary Byrd and 6-year-old sister Amelia.
Byrd said she didn’t realize how much fun the children would have at the class, noting that Arehart’s outdoor activity was helpful for Brody, who is autistic.
“She’s allowing them to be creative,” Byrd said. “That is wonderful, and they’re learning. They’re learning how to interact with the other children.”
Arehart said the class helps kids feel more comfortable playing among larger groups of children. Arehart expects to see more grandparents, aunts and uncles attending the class, hoping it will encourage families to spend more time playing with their kids.
“It’s a great thing,” Byrd said. ”It’s an advantage for the community.”
Shayla Trainor brought her 3-year-old son Isaac to the class to give him a chance to socialize with kids his age, adding that he doesn’t often get to interact with other children.
“He is getting the interaction he needs,” Trainor said. “In our neighborhood that we live in, we don’t really have a bunch of kids that live there, so he needs that. It’s a great opportunity for him to have this.”
Trainor said she also hopes to connect with other parents through the class.
“When we first moved here, there was nothing, so now having this it’s more family oriented,” Trainor said. “It’s reaching out to maybe more parents, plus as parents we will probably make friends with other parents here and get together outside of this.”
Sonia Farnsworth wiped dirt off her 2-year-old daughter Julianna’s small hands. Julianna had spent the morning searching for sticks for her stone soup, along with her 6-year-old brother Hunter. Farnsworth, like several other parents, hoped the class would teach their children how to interact with other kids.
“I wanted them to be out of the house, let all that energy out and not just watch TV and play video games all day, but actually get out and enjoy the fresh air and the sunshine,” Farnsworth said. “They need to learn how to be social and share and take turns.”
The next class will take place at Garden of the Five Senses on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Free classes will run through March 31.
Spring classes will be offered every Wednesday, starting April 3 through June 5 from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
For more information, contact Arehart at amber.arehart@mail.tinkergarten.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.