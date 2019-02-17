NORTH PORT — North Port and other city schools in Sarasota County are having kindergarten roundups, with some already starting.
“These events are slightly different at each school,” Sarasota County Schools said in a news release.
The district said it’s an effort “to connect incoming kindergarten families with valuable resources and information, traditional public elementary schools in Sarasota County will be hosting orientations.”
“All events will help better prepare families for the upcoming school year, and get our youngest students off to a strong start,” the district said.
North Port and Venice schools have a variety of times and dates set, including:
• Venice Elementary School
6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20
150 East Miami Ave, Venice
941-486-2111
• Toledo Blade Elementary School
10 - 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22
1201 Geranium Ave, North Port
941-426-6100
• Atwater Elementary School
6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26
4701 Huntsville Ave, North Port
941-257-2317
• Toledo Blade Elementary School
1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27
1201 Geranium Ave, North Port
941-426-6100
• Englewood Elementary School
5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 7
150 North McCall Road, Englewood
941-474-3247
• Bay Haven School of Basics Plus
6-7 p.m. Thursday, March 28
2901 W Tamiami Circle, Sarasota
941-359-5800
• Cranberry Elementary School
6-7 p.m. Thursday, March 28
2775 Shalimar Terrace, North Port
941-480-3400
• Taylor Ranch Elementary School
9 - 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28
2500 Taylor Ranch Trail, Venice
941-486-2000
• Glenallen Elementary School
5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11
7050 Glenallen Blvd, North Port
941-426-9517
• Lamarque Elementary School
6-7 p.m. Thursday, April 18
3415 Lamarque Ave, North Port
941-426-6371
