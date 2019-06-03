PLANTATION — ZsaZsa Karajman is hopeful.
Karajman has been leading the charge to change how closed adoptions are handled in the state.
She adopted her granddaughter out of the foster care system when she was 9-months-old, her daughter was addicted to drugs and could not care for her own child.
In May, Karajman along with other grandparents and caregivers in her position, met with Florida state Rep. James Buchanan at the Jacaranda Library in Venice. The event was an opportunity to explain to Buchanan their predicament.
Karajman is 70, others in the group are younger while some are great-grandparents, well into their 80s. Money that was supposed to be used for their golden years is being used to raised their grandchildren.
Karajman’s story is not uncommon. Across the state 442,935 children under the age of 18 live in homes where grandparents or another relative are the head of household.
Of those 342,268 live with a grandparent, while 100,667 live with another relative, according to Grand Facts.
Even in her kinship support group that meets in North Port, there are plenty of stories like hers. She wants to help those who are struggling.
“It’s not so urgent for me, but it is for others,” Karajman said.
She hopes that Buchanan’s visit will start a wave of change to bring back the benefits she and others lost during the closed adoption.
During the closed adoption, Karajman’s granddaughter was no longer eligible for free state college or free medical care. This led Karajman to try and get support from local lawmakers.
If Karajman had chosen not to do a closed adoption, she would have continued to receive benefits for her granddaughter.
Karajman’s goal was to get support from the state of Florida in hopes to change how things are done. It’s a project she has been working on for several years and one she hopes will have a positive outcome.
She had 36 people show up to the meeting with Buchanan, and she was impressed with the representative’s response.
“He has given us high hopes and he was able to listen to 10 people,” she said.
She added that those who were not able to speak with Buchanan were given the opportunity to tell their stories to his assistants.
“Buchanan has wonderful secretaries who were taking notes,” she said.
Karajman was handling a lot of the logistics and trying to get everyone to speak. She was still happy with the outcome and felt it was a huge step forward for the group and for those who need help.
She added that previous representatives didn’t have the time or make the time for groups like hers to listen to the stories and struggles.
“We’ve been praying for this,” Karajman said.
Karajman doesn’t think this is the end for her and her group. They are planning to sign a petition and hope to get the Florida Legislature to listen. Along with the petition, she said she heard Gov. Ron DeSantis may be signing a bill into law to help grandparents and other caregivers — they are also hoping Buchanan will return next year.
To find out more about Children First visit www.childrenfirst.net or call 941-953-9877.
The kinship support group through Children First meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month in North Port at 6926 Children Way.
