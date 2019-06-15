For 33 years, members of the Kiwanis Club of North Port have celebrated Father’s Day weekend with children and their parents during a free fishing tournament at McKibben Park.

Children received a free T-shirt, fishing pole, food, and tackle box.

The event is co-sponsored by Caddy Carts, Home Depot, North Port For the Children, Certain Water, Bimbo Bakeries USA, Florida Fish, North Port Walmart, Wendy’s, and North Port fire and police departments.

Funding came from grants from the city of North Port and Fish Florida.

Email: eallen@sun-herald.com

