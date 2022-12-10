NORTH PORT — As Cindy Hemberger finished signing up families for the Kiwanis Giving Tree at the recent Poinsettia Festival, she fell and broke her leg.
Being in a wheelchair for now hasn’t stopped the 73-year-old nor her husband, Rod, who has a broken right arm, from gathering and sorting toys for children.
The pair, both members of Kiwanis, admit they are a little wounded, but refuse to let down any children.
In the past, Rod Hemberger played Santa on the telephone hotline when children called their home. He listened to their wish lists. However, it was the real needs that often broke their hearts.
“We’ve heard it all,” Cindy Hemberger said. “Children with medical disabilities would call us. One had a cleft lip and needed surgery. Others lived with grandparents. Then there was the really normal calls where kids just wanted a pony for Christmas.”
As a Kiwanian, Hemberger undertook the Giving Tree program a few years ago. As a volunteer at the Kiwanis operated Children’s Community Clothing in conjunction with the city of North Port Social Services division, Hemberger often met parents in need while giving free socks and underwear for children. She believed they could use help during the holidays.
So she transformed the requests into the Kiwanis Giving Tree.
This year, trees are set up at Austin’s Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, Culver’s, 5648 Tuscola Blvd., and Alvaro’s Family Restaurant, 14512 Tamiami Trail, all in North Port. On the tree are cards with the age, gender, wants and needs wish list for children. Items are collected and will be given away at the San Pedro Activity Center.
“After Hurricane Ian, the schools started sending us lots of children who had lost many things in the hurricane and for the first time needed help,” Cindy said. “I’ve gotten 100 requests in one day. It’s almost hard to keep up.”
Club members are soliciting other nonprofits for help. The Twisted Buckeye Ohio State Nation recently donated a check to the group. The St. Vincent de Paul Society also partnered with Kiwanis.
Last year, When All Else Fails adopted several families whose tags were still on the tree. Members Jerry and Jamie Nicastro teamed up with the Guardian Ad Litem program to help for the past two years. This year, AMVETS Post 777 in Englewood and AMVETS Post 2000 in Warm Mineral Springs pledged to take more than 30 tags to help families through the Kiwanis program with gifts and a holiday meal.
They are giving to about 90 children, including some from Englewood Elementary School a breakfast and visit with Santa.
Even with the help, tags are coming in faster than adoptees. More than 300 children’s wishes are on trees with a new stack being added this week.
“I usually don’t get nervous,” Cindy Hemberger said. “This has just been an extraordinary year for so many in North Port. I never ever will let a child down. It’s not their fault that a hurricane hit or COVID was around for so long. These kids just deserve a nice toy or game. Of course we can’t do PS5 games for the kids. We can’t really do electronics, but we have plenty of requests for bikes. I don’t like to give bikes out without helmets or locks. They may not ask for them, but we know they need them.”
Rod said this year, help is needed.
“We won’t be able to get the all of the toys out on time this year without a little extra help,” he said.
Tags are still at Austin’s and Alvaro’s. The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is a drop-off site. Anyone who doesn’t want to shop can instead donate at the chamber office, 1337 Sumter Blvd., North Port, or Alvaro’s.
Donations of bikes, helmets, scooters, remote control cars, squish toys, board games, arts and crafts, footballs, basketballs, soccer balls, baby toys, items for children with special needs and anything a teenager would like can be dropped off under the tree of the two restaurants or the chamber office.
“Every little bit counts,” Cindy Hemberger said. “We know the entire list for each child may not be filled, but if we can give them at least three things on the list, we know it will make a good Christmas for them.”
