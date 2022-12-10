Cindy Hemberger

Kiwanis Club of North Port members Rod Hemberger and his wife, Cindy, check out wishes of local children for the Giving Tree program Thursday with Rayetta Haugh at Alvaro’s Family Restaurant.

NORTH PORT — As Cindy Hemberger finished signing up families for the Kiwanis Giving Tree at the recent Poinsettia Festival, she fell and broke her leg.

Being in a wheelchair for now hasn’t stopped the 73-year-old nor her husband, Rod, who has a broken right arm, from gathering and sorting toys for children.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments