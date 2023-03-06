NORTH PORT — Diana Uebelacker was elated after counting completed blankets for sick children at area hospitals.
“I really thought we would get about 50 of them done,” Uebelacker said.
They ended up doing about six times that amount.
Uebelacker is a Sunrise Kiwanis member and the lieutenant governor of District 18 Kiwanis, which represents clubs in Venice, Englewood, North Port, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda.
“It looks like we will have more than 300 once we are done,” she said.
Uebelacker wanted to do a service project for the Kiwanis groups to help children. Project Linus is a program that gives handmade blankets to kids, from newborns to age 18, who are seriously ill, traumatized or hospitalized.
“We wanted to help Project Linus, because it’s such a good organization, and like Kiwanis, it is dedicated to helping children,” she said. “The majority of the blankets will be distributed to the children in hospitals.”
During the recent service project at the Hampton Inn in North Port, Kiwanis members cut the fabric and tied the ends of the material to create blankets.
As they packed them up, some members asked if extra blankets could go to help animal shelters.
“Since we had more than we planned, we decided we could send a batch over to the Animal Welfare League in Port Charlotte,” Uebelacker said. “We also will give some out at the happy unbirthday party at the Crestwood Circus Ranch in Englewood later this month for children in the foster care system. A lot of times a child goes to a foster home with just a bag of clothing. We would love if we could give them a blanket.”
Members spent about five hours making blankets.
“I didn’t expect as many and now we have homes for all of the blankets,” Uebelacker said.
The next multi-club event is planned in May when Uebelacker is working on packing 20,000 Meals for Hope at the Loveland Center in Venice.
“If we spend a morning packing meals, we can donate them to multiple food pantries and homeless shelters in the region,” she said. “We want to help areas that were hit by Hurricane Ian.”
Uebelacker is collecting money to pay for the event she estimates will be about $3,400 to have the agency bring the food, packing boxes and other equipment to host the workday.
“Each of the boxes we pack will have six to eight meals inside of them,” she said. “They have 21 vitamins in each meal. I am hoping we can get Key Club members from local high schools to join us. It should be a really great day.”
Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com
