Each year, the Kiwanis Club teams up with Buffalo Wings & Rings to serve children breakfast. Then they are visited by Santa. Members of the North Port High School Key Club also serve breakfast and interact with the kids. Each child is given a book and other goodies. This year, the Everett Group donated a girls and boys bike. Publix donated pancake mix and Wings & Rings helped make breakfast along with Kiwanis members.
