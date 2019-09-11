For 17 years, the Kiwanis Club of North Port delivered handmade cards from Glenallen Elementary School students, cakes from Publix, muffins from Perkins and homemade pies from Alice White to North Port police and firefighters. The gesture is made to thank them for their service to the community and to remember them on Sept. 11.

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

