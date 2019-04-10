NORTH PORT — Kline only had a 4-4 record in the North Port Youth Basketball Inc. 14-17 age group regular season standings.
But Saturday they stood as the league champions after defeating top-seeded Mendez 48-38 in the finals of the playoffs Saturday.
Kline trailed in the first quarter, but closed the gap to a 20-19 deficit at halftime. They outplayed Mendez soundly in the second half.
“The difference was the job Maxx (Humi) did for us in the second half,” said Kline head coach Josh Kline. “He did a good job putting the team together, not so much scoring but in other ways. He did a great job.”
Kline led by as much as 12 points in the second half. Jonathan Walker scored 11 points and did a good job defensively and rebounding for Kline. Cameron Turnberger led the winners in scoring with 15 points.
In the 12-13 age division, Wax defeated Guerreiro easily 42-24 as they lead almost the entire game. They led 12-4 at the end of the first quarter and gradually increased their lead the rest of the game. Jackson Kinker, who starred for the Woodland Middle School basketball team last fall, led the winners with 15 points and played a fine all-around game at guard. Gavin Wax added 8 points for the winners.
“The key for us was a quick offense, lots of passes and a strong defense,” said Wax head coach Mike Wax.
Wax was the second seed in the playoffs and Guerreiro was the fourth seed. Guerreiro upset top-seeded Bieniek in the semifinals.
In the 10-11 division, top-seeded Davidson edged Van Salisbury 21-18. Landon Davidson led the winners with 11 points, including a free throw that gave his team a 19-18 lead late in the game. His teammate Caleb Cruz added a field goal with 5 seconds left.
“Our guys did a great job holding down their best players,” said Davidson head coach Bobby Davidson.
Cameron Provost, who has been the leading scorer for Van Salisbury in much of the season, had 6 points and teammate Antorio Payton added 8 points.
Registration for the summer league continues until May 15. There is a $75 fee per player. There are no playoffs following the summer league.
The 2019 North Port High School Basketball Summer Camp will be June 3-7 and the June 10-14. The camp is for youths in grades kindergarten to ninth. Campers will develop skills for the next level from the NPHS basketball coaches and players. The fee is $80 for one week and $150 for both weeks. For questions, call coach Ryan Power at 772-486-5628.
