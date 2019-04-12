NORTH PORT— Kona Ice of North Port and Punta Gorda will give away free shaved ice on Tax Day to help relieve taxpayers of the stress associated with meeting the federal deadline.
The local franchise will host its fourth annual “Chill Out” Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, April 15, at King Plastics Corporation.
“One of the most rewarding parts of this business is giving back to the community we serve,” said Don Smith, owner of the Kona Ice franchise.
An island-themed truck will be parked at King Plastics Corporation, 1100 Toledo Blade Blvd., where Smith will hand out free 9-ounce cups of tropical shaved ice to anyone who stops by the event.
Customers can choose to add flavors themselves, which include strawberry, coconut, lime, grape, piña colada and blue raspberry – the company’s most popular flavor.
Adults will also get to enjoy flavors like Bourbon black cherry vanilla, which does not contain alcohol, but will not be sold to children due to its name.
