The Grandmothers of LaCasa hosted their annual High Tea recently in the Recreation Hall of the LaCasa Active Adult Community. This year’s event was to benefit Tidewell Hospice’s Blue Butterfly Project, created to address the needs of the children who have had a loss in their close-knit group or family. They also help many other organizations in the community, including Meals on Wheels, North Port Children’s Services, Face Of Hope Foundation, Our Mother’s House. Pictured are Grandmothers of LaCasa board members Secretary Kathy Price, President Sherry McMaster, first VP Linda Morrell, and Treasurer Leslie Berard.