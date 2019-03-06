NORTH PORT — Lakeside Plantation Clubhouse was the setting Thursday for a Strawberry Social.
And it was quite the social event of the season. Ladies were arrayed in their best dresses along with wide-brimmed bonnets, hats and even gloves were spotted on a few ladies.
Each table was decorated in a different fashion. The ladies got out their fine linens, good China and fancy tea cups. Champagne goblets were even sighted at some tables. As one can imagine, a good time was had by all.
Strawberries were served in many different ways — with angel food cake, biscuits, scones and sponge cake and, of course, whipped cream. What would a Strawberry Social be without whipped cream?
And aside from the social aspect, donations were made to The Homeless Coalition and Backpack Angels. Many women in our community donate their time and energy to these and many other worthwhile causes.
Are plans in the works for next year?
