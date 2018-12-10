NORTH PORT — When Sarasota County Schools Police Officer Steven Roy heard Lamarque Elementary staff didn’t have enough presents for struggling kids this holiday season, he decided to help out.
Roy heard Cori Jenkins, home school liaison at the school, needed a hand. So he decided to do “stuff a cruiser” event at the school.
“When I was with the Connecticut State Police, we did it,” he said.
Roy had seen success with the program and spent three days parked along the pickup and drop-off lanes with his cruiser flashing.
During the early morning and afternoon hours, he would take donations.
The school collected 276 toys during the three-day period and $140 in cash donations.
Jenkins said they also have gotten the kids involved, from holding signs to even bringing in toys to donate.
The student council has also helped to spread the word.
All of the toys Roy has collected will go back to the Lamarque students who signed up for holiday gifts.
Jenkins said the school wants to help the kids and families who need it. So far, the school has adopted 78 kids to receive gifts.
Lamarque is one of 14 Title I schools in the district.
Title I schools are schools with large groups of students from low-economic backgrounds; typically the schools have a large number of students who receive free or reduced lunches.
Jenkins works annually to make sure kids and families are able to enjoy the holidays. Not only does she collect toys, but clothing, shoes, money and gift cards to give back to families.
Already this year, Jenkins has received an anonymous $500 donation, which allowed her to add more kids to the list.
Jenkins still has families on hold and is waiting to see if she can get donations for them.
Jenkins will continue to accept donations ahead of the school district’s winter break which begins on Dec. 21.
Anyone looking to donate toys, money or gift card can contact the school directly at 941-426-6371.
Jenkins recommends that gift cards for Winn-Dixie, Publix or Walmart for those looking to help provide meals.
“(It was a) great turn out,” Jenkins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.