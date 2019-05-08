NORTH PORT — Landon Bogie and his twin brother, Zaid, first-graders at Lamarque Elementary School, made their way around the dining room at an assisted living facility, delivering care packages and handmade cards to residents.
“It makes me feel good and I think they like it as well,” Landon said.
The boys were two of eight first-grade students who walked into the dining room at Gardens of North Port on Tuesday morning carrying blue and gold balloons, as their parents, teachers, principal and school mascot followed behind.
The first-graders, along with the rest of their classmates back at school, filled makeup bags with lipsticks, soaps and toiletries for female residents, while filling up gift bags with crossword puzzle books, eyeglass repair kits and more toiletries for male residents.
The young students started the community outreach project, “Bags of Love,” to provide local senior citizens with a gift for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.
The project would soon be implemented school-wide, and students in grades K-5 would donate enough items to fill more than 80 makeup and gift bags.
”It was very touching,” said Carson Hire, a resident at Gardens of North Port. “I’m very grateful, it was just so cute.”
First-grade teachers Mary Pedro and Olga Marchena worked together to help their students organize the outreach project.
Marchena noted that she and Pedro wanted to teach the children to be generous with others.
“Sometimes as a society, everything is for us, for me, me, me,” Marchena said. “But, now, we are trying to give back and that was something that we really tried to teach our first-graders this year, it’s not always about us, but what can we do for others.”
Lilly Aguilar gently placed a makeup bag in a resident’s hands before opening her arms for a hug.
“She’s a beautiful child,” the resident said, as Lilly trotted back to a nearby table to grab another bag.
Lilly’s mother, Laura Aguilar, noted the experience taught the young students that a small act of kindness could make a positive impact on another person’s day.
For some residents who live far away from their own their children, Aguilar said it gave them a chance to bond with a child. She added that it gave a similar opportunity to the students.
“I think it’s pretty neat because they get to see them as their grandparents and some of them might not have grandparents alive and they don’t know what that experience is to have that with an older person,” Aguilar said.
After handing out several makeup and gift bags, along with his classmates, Zaid picked up a few bags of chips, offering them to residents in the dining room. The boy noted that the gifts made the residents feel cherished.
“When you give things to them, they feel like you care about them,” Zaid said.
