Lamarque fifth-graders lauded SUN PHOTOS BY MONICA AMAYA Jun 4, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Graduating Lamarque Elementary School fifth-graders sing the national anthem during a ceremony honoring their accomplishments. SUN PHOTOS BY MONICA AMAYA SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYAThe Lamarque Chorus, directed by Kimberly Campos, performed during a recent ceremony honoring graduating fifth-graders. Wayne Dennis smiles at Lamarque Elementary School Principal Troy Thompson after receiving a certificate recently. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYAEva Blasier walks back to her seat after receiving her certificate from Lamarque Elementary School. Milana Dyachenko shakes hands with Lamarque Elementary School Principal Troy Thompson. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYALex Boynton is congratulated by his teacher Donna Schmunk at Lamarque Elementary School. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYALincoln Jones shakes hands with Lamarque Elementary School Principal Troy Thompson. Julia Bradford smiles after receiving her diploma from Lamarque Elementary School. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Lamarque Elementary School hosted its fifth-grade promotion celebration on Thursday, May 23 at the Performing Arts Center. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses Charlotte Sun 23170 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-1000 Website Find a local business NASCAR Standings Latest e-Edition North Port Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.